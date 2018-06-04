Nasdaq Riga decided on June 4, 2018 to suspend automatic order matching with AS "Olainfarm" (OLF1R, ISIN code: LV0000100501) shares during the company's annual general meeting on June 5, 2018, taking into account the request made by the company. Automatic order matching is going to be suspended with the start of the company's general meeting on June 5, 2018 at 10:00 (EEST). Automatic order matching will be resumed after the publication of the decisions of the annual general meeting. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.