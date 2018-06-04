

KENILWORTH (NJ) (dpa-AFX) - Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) announced long-term efficacy data from the Phase 3 KEYNOTE-006 study and the melanoma cohort of the Phase 1b KEYNOTE-001 study investigating KEYTRUDA, Merck's anti-PD-1 therapy, in patients with advanced melanoma. A new analysis from KEYNOTE-006 demonstrated durable efficacy benefits among patients who completed two years of KEYTRUDA treatment, combined with updated overall survival or OS results across both studies, confirming anti-tumor activity in advanced melanoma patients.



At a median follow-up of 20.3 months after completion of KEYTRUDA in KEYNOTE-006, 86 percent of patients remained progression-free, the co-primary endpoint for the study. For the primary endpoint of OS in KEYNOTE-006, the four-year OS rate was 41.7 percent in the pooled KEYTRUDA arms vs. 34.1 percent in the ipilimumab arm; in treatment-naïve patients, OS rates were 44.3 percent in the pooled KEYTRUDA arms and 36.4 percent in the ipilimumab arm. In KEYNOTE-001, the five-year OS rate, a secondary endpoint for the study, was 34 percent in all patients and 41 percent in treatment-naïve patients.



The safety profile of KEYTRUDA in both studies was consistent with what has been seen in previous trials among patients with advanced melanoma.



Merck's long-term commitment to melanoma includes a broad clinical development program studying KEYTRUDA as monotherapy and in combination with other novel mechanisms. The program, which is comprised of more than 4,500 patients across 10 Merck-sponsored clinical studies, is evaluating KEYTRUDA across all settings and stages of the disease.



