The cognitive science company, Cogstate, today announced that its Healthcare Division has received CE Mark approval for its CognigramTM digital cognitive assessment system.

"Cogstate Healthcare is excited about this significant regulatory milestone and we look forward to joining the fight against brain health challenges in European markets," said Frank Cheng, President of Cogstate Healthcare.

The Cognigram system is a digital cognitive assessment tool with self-administered assessment that can be completed both in-clinic and at-home. The Cognigram system is being used to support brain health management for the elderly population, for cognitive monitoring related to mild cognitive impairment as part of the dementia disease process, as well as cognitive dysfunction and delirium caused by geriatric surgery and other therapeutic interventions. For more than ten years, Cogstate Healthcare has also provided concussion testing technologies to numerous sports organizations around the world, including professional sports leagues and teams, universities and colleges, medical centers and physician practices, and high schools.

Prior to its CE Mark approval, the Cognigram system has gained marketing authorization in key markets including U.S., Canada and Australia.

About Cogstate

Cogstate Ltd (ASX:CGS) is a leading science and technology solutions provider dedicated to optimizing the measurement of cognition in clinical trials, academic research and healthcare. Cogstate provides enabling technologies and professional services for higher quality neuropsychological assessments and is a pioneer in commercializing rapid, reliable and sensitive computerized cognitive tests. Cogstate customers include the world's leading biopharmaceutical companies; elite sporting organizations and military; physicians and patients; renowned academic institutions and public-private partnerships. For more information visit www.cogstate.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180604005505/en/

Contacts:

Frank Cheng

President, Cogstate Healthcare

fcheng@cogstate.com

www.cogstate.com/healthcare