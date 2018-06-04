Most of the capacity, around 27 MW, was deployed in the emirate over the past eight months.The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has revealed there are now 1,032 residential and commercial buildings hosting a PV system under net metering in Dubai, for a total capacity of around 43.7 MW since the scheme was launched in early 2015. Since the last time it provided similar statistics, in October, new PV systems with a combined capacity of 27 MW have been connected to the emirate's grid, a clear sign interest for residential and commercial PV solutions among Dubai's homeowners and businesses ...

