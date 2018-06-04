Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS), a global leader in additive manufacturing (AM) software and services has partnered with HCL Technologies (HCL), a leading global IT services company, to develop a platform that provides increased integration for hybrid manufacturing. With this collaboration, CAMWorksR software from HCL will be Powered by Materialise AM technology to facilitate the production of metal parts, combining the benefits of AM freedom of design with the speed and accuracy of CNC machining. The partnership also represents the first initiative to provide an integrated CAD/CAM solution for hybrid manufacturing in a SOLIDWORKSR environment. This new technology is expected to be available for release later this year.

Hybrid manufacturing is a technology that bridges the benefits of subtractive and additive processes to produce parts of complex design and close tolerance. The integration of AM and CAM (Computer Aided Manufacturing) software in one platform will facilitate the traceability of the production process while saving redundant manual work. Users of the new CAMWorks AM module Powered by Materialise, will be able to create support structures directly in CAMWorks and interface with the main metal printers via the Materialise Build Processor.

"The market space and applicability of the Additive Manufacturing technology has been growing dramatically in the past 5 years. Integration with current manufacturing systems is the next step to unlock digital transformations in manufacturing," says Stefaan Motte, Vice President of Software at Materialise. "This requires in-depth understanding of both subtractive and additive processes. We are certain that companies adopting hybrid manufacturing will benefit greatly from this collaboration, which combines our 30 years of experience in AM with the CAM expertise of HCL."

GH Rao, President of Engineering and R&D Services (ERS) at HCL Technologies said "We are very excited with the new partnership and the potential hybrid manufacturing offers to the future of computer-aided design and manufacturing. By combining advanced integrated CAM technology from HCL with the innovative 3D printing technology from Materialise, we look forward to enabling companies to create innovative products which can be brought to the market faster and at a lower cost."

Materialise, a global leader in 3D printing software and services, was founded in 1990 and has been enabling companies all over the world to explore the extraordinary potential of 3D Printing. The Materialise Magics 3D Print Suite provides users with tools of unparalleled functionality to prepare, optimize, and manage the full Additive Manufacturing (AM) process to get the most out of their 3D printers. Materialise is also a leading additive manufacturing service provider and offers design and engineering, co-creation, and rapid prototyping services as well as additive software solutions for specific medical applications.

The portfolio of HCL Technologies includes IP products such as CAMWorks, DFMPro, Glovius, etc. Recently released SOLIDWORKS CAM is Powered by CAMWorks and is a powerful, fully embedded CAM (Computer Aided Manufacturing) system included in the latest release of SOLIDWORKS 2018. CAMWorks extends the SOLIDWORKS Smart Manufacturing ecosystem by providing the most advanced technology available for 3, 4, and 5 axis milling, turning, and mill-turn CNC programming directly inside SOLIDWORKS; and DFMPro is the most advanced automatic design for manufacturability assessment tool available.

About Materialise

Materialise incorporates over 27 years of 3D printing experience into a range of software solutions and 3D printing services, which together form the backbone of the 3D printing industry. Materialise's open and flexible solutions enable players in a wide variety of industries, including healthcare, automotive, aerospace, art and design, and consumer goods, to build innovative 3D printing applications that aim to make the world a better and healthier place. Headquartered in Belgium, with branches worldwide, Materialise combines the largest group of software developers in the industry with one of the largest 3D printing facilities in the world. For additional information, please visit: www.materialise.com.

About Materialise Magics 3D Print Suite

The Materialise Magics 3D Print Suite provides companies with a platform of software tools that manage and control the 3D printing process more efficiently, allowing them to meet the highest standards of the most demanding industries. Materialise's Software suite includes industry-leading data preparation and design optimization tools, programs to integrate 3D Printing into production environments, and software and control systems used by machine manufacturers to better bridge the gap between applications and 3D printers. These solutions are open by nature, empowering co-creation and collaboration between different players in the 3D printing and manufacturing eco-system and providing the industry a solid foundation on which to expand and grow. For additional information, please visit: http://software.materialise.com/.

About CAMWorks

CAMWorks, a parametric, solids-based CNC programming software system, brings in a revolutionary way to help machinists around the world program smarter and machine faster. CAMWorks significantly reduces programming time and removes the drudgery from CNC programming by using patented Feature Recognition technology in conjunction with full toolpath to solid-model associativity and knowledge-based machining.

For more information about CAMWorks, including Software demonstration, upcoming events and quotes please visit: www.camworks.com.

About HCL Technologies

HCL Technologies (HCL) is a leading global IT services company that helps global enterprises re-imagine and transform their businesses through Digital technology transformation. HCL operates out of 32 countries and has consolidated revenues of US$ 6.7 billion, for 12 months ended 31st December, 2016. HCL focuses on providing an integrated portfolio of services underlined by its Mode 1-2-3 growth strategy. Mode 1 encompasses the core services in the areas of Applications, Infrastructure, BPO and Engineering R&D services, leveraging DRYiCETM Autonomics to transform clients' business and IT landscape, making them 'lean' and 'agile'. Mode 2 focuses on experience-centric and outcome-oriented services such as Digital and Analytics Services (BEYONDigitalTM), IoT WorKSTM, Cloud and Security, utilizing DRYiCETM Orchestration to drive business outcomes and enable enterprise digitalization. Mode 3 strategy is ecosystem-driven, creating innovative IP-partnerships to build products and platforms business.

HCL leverages its global network of integrated co-innovation labs, and global delivery capabilities to provide holistic multi-service delivery in key industry verticals including Financial Services, Manufacturing, Telecommunications, Media, Publishing, Entertainment, Retail CPG, Life Sciences Healthcare, Oil Gas, Energy Utilities, Travel, Transportation Logistics and Government. With 111,092 professionals from diverse nationalities, HCL focuses on creating real value for customers by taking 'Relationships Beyond the Contract'. For more information, please visit: www.hcltech.com.

