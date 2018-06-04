The United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) Awards Estar Medical a New Patent on its Innovative Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) Technology

HOLON, Israel, June 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Estar Technologies Ltd. ("Estar Medical", http://www.estar-medical.com), a global leader in autologous cell therapy technologies, announces that on May 8, 2018 the USPTO granted to Estar Medical, US Patent No. 9,962,480 (480 Patent), with claims directed, among others, to a medical separator system for the preparation of platelet rich plasma (PRP).

The 480 patent describes closed preparation systems and methods for preparing, among others, PRP, enriched mesenchymal stem cells (MSC), enriched bone marrow stem cells (BMSC), and the combination with a range of other biologics, including hyaluronic acid, thrombin, autologous stem cells and others.

"Our proprietary intellectual property is a key aspect of our Tropocells flagship platform technology," said Aaron Esteron, Estar Medical's CEO. "The '480 Patent' is another milestone in our expanding US and global patent portfolio," he added.

Estar Medical is determined to enforce its rights to intellectual property it has worked tirelessly to develop over the course of many years. With the 480 patent, Estar Medical states it will actively enforce its patent rights against manufacturers and distributors of breaching products in the US and elsewhere.

Estar Medical, whose products are marketed, among others, under the renowned Tropocells brand, is a leading innovator of medical products for the preparation of platelet rich plasma and autologous cell therapy technologies. Platelet rich plasma (PRP) contains a high concentration of blood platelets and proteins that promote natural wound healing for indicated uses. Estar Medical developed a new and extremely effective way to enhance platelet rich plasma production and additional innovative autologous cell therapy technologies.

Additional information about Estar Medical can be found at http://www.estar-medical.com .

Contact:

Yuval Esteron

yuval@estar-medical.com

