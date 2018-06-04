

KENILWORTH (NJ) (dpa-AFX) - Merck & Co Inc. (MRK) announced interim data from a cohort of the Phase 2 KEYNOTE-158 study evaluating KEYTRUDA, Merck's anti-PD-1 therapy, as monotherapy in patients with previously treated advanced small cell lung cancer (SCLC). Findings showed an overall response rate (ORR) of 18.7 percent in patients in the SCLC cohort (95% CI, 11.8-27.4), the primary endpoint of the study.



Additionally, in a pre-specified exploratory analysis, ORR was 35.7 percent in patients whose tumors expressed PD-L1 with a combined positive score (CPS) of ?1 (95% CI, 21.6-52.0). These results, as well as other findings from the KEYNOTE-158 cohort in SCLC, are being presented for the first time today at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting.



Merck said that it has an extensive clinical development program in lung cancer and is advancing multiple registration-enabling studies with KEYTRUDA in combination with other treatments and as monotherapy. The program, which is comprised of nearly 9,000 patients across 15 clinical studies, is evaluating KEYTRUDA across multiple settings and stages of the disease. In SCLC specifically, KEYTRUDA is being studied in combination with chemotherapy in the ongoing Phase 3 KEYNOTE-604 study in patients with newly diagnosed extensive stage disease.



KEYNOTE-158 (ClinicalTrials.gov, NCT02628067) is an ongoing global, open-label, non-randomized, multi-cohort, multi-center, Phase 2 study evaluating KEYTRUDA in patients with multiple types of advanced solid tumors - including SCLC - that have progressed on standard of care therapy. The SCLC cohort of the study enrolled 107 patients, regardless of biomarker status, who received KEYTRUDA as monotherapy (200 mg fixed dose every three weeks). The primary endpoint was ORR as evaluated by independent central review using RECIST v1.1. Secondary endpoints are progression-free survival (PFS), overall survival (OS), duration of response (DOR) and safety.



