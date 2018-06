Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc - Correction: Total Voting Rights

The total voting rights announcement released on Friday 1st June incorrectly

stated that the disclosed voting rights were as at 28 February 2018, whereas

they were actually as at 31 May 2018. The following corrects, all other details

remain the same.



Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Voting Rights and Share Capital

The following shares were in issue at close of business on 31 May 2018:

- 35,986,971 UK Equity Shares of 1p each plus 8,203,540 UK Equity Shares held in Treasury;

- 33,322,219 Global Equity Income Shares of 1p each plus 4,879,000 Global Equity Income Shares held in Treasury;

- 6,477,892 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares of 1p each plus 4,781,000 Balanced Risk Shares held in Treasury; and

- 4,700,708 Managed Liquidity Shares of 1p each plus 7,333,785 Managed Liquidity shares held in Treasury.

The number of votes per share of each class vary with the net asset value (NAV) of the respective underlying portfolio and is determined in accordance with the following formula:

V = A / B

Where

V is the number of votes for each share of a particular class;

A is the portfolio NAV for the relevant share class; and

B is the number of shares of the relevant class in issue (excluding Treasury shares).

The value of A / B (the net asset value per share) for each class is calculated and announced (expressed in pence) daily.

Applying the NAV per share as at 31 May 2018 for each share class the resultant voting rights are as follows:

Shares in issue

(excluding treasury) NAV applied Voting Rights UK Equity Shares 35,986,971 188.97p 68,004,579 Global Equity Income Shares 33,322,219 207.23p 69,053,634 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares 6,477,892 143.35p 9,286,058 Managed Liquidity Shares 4,700,708 103.49p 4,864,762 Total 151,209,033

.

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

1 June 2018