Stocks are continuing to push higher come midday, as global trade concerns are shrugged off and in sync with resurgent European markets as political worries around Italy and Spain appear to ebb. The FTSE 100 was rising 63.90 points or 0.89% to 7,770.70 come midday, even as Sterling was consolidating its slight recovery from the end of last week, adding 0.21% against the US dollar to 1.33761 but down 0.32% on the euro at 1.1410. Following two days of talks, at the weekend Beijing threatened to ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...