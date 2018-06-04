Infrastructure solutions company Costain announced the award of the M6 J21a-26 smart motorway contract by Highways England on Monday. The London-listed firm said that under the contract, Costain would design and deliver the smart motorway scheme across a 16 kilometre length of the M6 to increase capacity and improve journey reliability on this strategic highway. It said the scheme would involve the installation of road-side technology and new infrastructure focussed on improving the driver ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...