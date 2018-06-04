Africa-focussed oil and gas exploration and production company Lekoil announced its final audited results for the year ended 31 December on Monday, reporting revenues of $30.8m, up from nil in 2016. The AIM-traded firm said its cost of sales was $15.9m, also rising from nil, leading it to swing to a profit for the year of $6.5m, compared to a loss of $15.8m 12 months earlier. Its profit per share was one US cent, compares to losses per share of three cents in the prior year. Period end cash ...

