NMS Properties, Inc.: Neil Shekhter on L.A.'s Hottest New Real-Estate Amenity

Los Angeles Luxury Condos Within Walking Distance of Stores Are Trending

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2018 / Los Angeles is, to many, the very image of an urbanized metropolis in which driving vehicles to get from one point to another is a part of everyday life. It is therefore surprising to many observers that affluent home shoppers are no longer as interested in extravagant residences that are located a fair distance from the most congested areas of the city as they used to. Instead, more homeowners are preferring less isolated housing units that are located within literal walking distance of convenient grocery outlets and other important stores and services that populate the city's more urbanized zones.

With parking expenses and traffic congestion increasing every year, more people are finding value in being able to freely walk to a nearby store, bar, or park. Recognizing the trend, real estate authorities have been constructing luxury condominiums that are located near the aforementioned stores and outlets to offer tenants both the luxurious lifestyle of a high-end residence and the practical functionality of a residence located close to the outlets that tenants would need or want to go to regularly. Obviously, this does not completely mitigate the need to drive for persons who lease condo units at these new condominiums in downtown Los Angeles, but tenants are finding the reduced need to drive everywhere to be an attractive feature that helps justify the costs of leasing the units.

Real-estate information resources have shown that luxury condominiums tend to cost more if they are located in neighborhoods that are easy to walk around in. Some condo units can cost more than nine million dollars because they are located in the famous Beverly Hills while offering the same luxury packages as condos in more directly urbanized areas. Other condo units are offered at a far more economical price of around one million dollars. Regardless of how expensive or inexpensive Los Angeles County condominium units are in comparison to each other, those that offer a high-class urban feeling while being located in a zone that is eminently friendly to walking and not necessarily urbanized are becoming more popular with home shoppers.

Los Angeles is currently doing its part to alleviate the need for its citizens to drive at all times by rebuilding sidewalks so that pedestrians have more space to walk through and more benches to sit on, and trees are being planted along the sidewalks to make them more appealing to walk through. The city is also expanding the scope of its public transportation services so that homeowners do not necessarily need their own cars even when they need to be brought somewhere that is not within walking distance of their homes. This is helping to promote a lifestyle that minimizes the amount of driving that Los Angeles County residents must put up with, and this is a good fit for the intended lifestyles of affluent residents who buy luxury condo units based on how much excessive driving they can avoid, according to Neil Shekhter.

NMS has offered quality rentals in the Los Angeles area for nearly three decades. Since 1988, NMS has developed and managed a large portfolio of premier apartment buildings and commercial properties in Santa Monica, West Los Angeles, Brentwood and the San Fernando Valley

