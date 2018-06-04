Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 4, 2018) - New Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: ENRG) ("New Energy Metals" or the "Company") announces that it has received TSX Venture Exchange approval of the acquisition of the Onix, Codiciada and Consuelo and Amelia cobalt projects (the "Projects").

Under the terms of the option agreements (the "Agreements"), the Company can earn a 100% interest in the Projects by fulfilling all cash and share payments. The first cash payments due under the Agreements have been completed, and a total of 600,000 shares of the Company will be issued to satisfy the initial share payments. The shares are subject to a four-month restricted resale period expiring on October 2, 2018.

Summary of Projects:

Onix Cobalt Project:

US$300,000 cash paid 250,000 shares approved for issuance

Codiciada Cobalt Project:

US$100,000 cash paid 150,000 shares approved for issuance

Consuelo and Amelia Cobalt Projects:

US$200,000 cash paid 200,000 shares approved for issuance

The Projects are all located within the past producing San Juan cobalt district in Chile. The Company has been aggressive with its acquisition strategy to obtain a strategic property position in the district. The Projects were acquired based on geological characteristics, abundance of historic workings, and evidence of mineralization, and they all occur on the same regional trend near the past producing Cobaltera mine.

The Company has commenced an exploration field program comprised of compilation of historical data, regional mapping and prospecting, and sampling to identify priority areas for detailed follow up work.

Qualified Person

Mr. Grant Ewing, P.Geo., is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Ewing and has reviewed the scientific and technical information that forms the basis of this news release and has approved the disclosure herein. Mr. Ewing is not independent of the Company.

On behalf of New Energy Metals Corp.

Grant Ewing, President & CEO

