

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices were flat Monday morning as U.S. stocks were set extend strong gains from late last week.



Recent U.S. economic data has pointed to significant momentum for the world's largest economy. With safe haven demand slightly diminished and the dollar gaining on European rivals, gold prices have suffered come down from earlier in the year.



Gold was up 30 cents at $1299.80 an an ounce, having spent the past few sessions clinging to the $1300 mark. Analysts expect prices to remain range-bound barring a surprise from the Federal Reserve at its upcoming meeting.



The Fed will likely raise interest rates and signal one additional rate for the rest of the year.



On the economic front, the Commerce Department's Factory Orders for Aprill will be issued at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for a decline of 0.4 percent, versus growth of 1.6 percent in March.



TD Ameritrade's Investor Movement Index or IMX for May will be published at 12.30 pm ET. The prior level was 4.79.



