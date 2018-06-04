

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Array BioPharma Inc. (ARRY) on Monday announced updated results from the Phase 3 COLUMBUS trial in BRAF-mutant advanced melanoma.



According to the company, the results showed median overall survival or mOS was 33.6 months for patients treated with the combination of encorafenib and binimetinib, compared to 16.9 months for patients treated with vemurafenib as a monotherapy. The combination reduced the risk of death compared to treatment with vemurafenib alone.



Array BioPharma noted that the observed efficacy of vemurafenib in the control arm is also consistent with historical data, providing an additional benchmark for validating the patient population and results observed in COLUMBUS. Further, the two-year OS with combination therapy was 58 percent.



These results will be part of an oral presentation today at the American Society of Clinical Oncology or ASCO annual meeting in Chicago, Illinois and have been selected for the 'Best of ASCO' program.



Importantly, the presentation will include data showing limited use of post-trial immunotherapy, which is consistent with other published pivotal trials of BRAF and MEK-inhibitors in BRAF-mutant advanced melanoma.



In addition, the updated median progression-free survival or mPFS results for patients treated with the combination of encorafenib and binimetinib remained consistent with what was previously reported at 14.9 months versus 7.3 months for patients treated with vemurafenib.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX