IAC Group Appoints Natale Rea President And Interim Chief Executive Officer

LUXEMBOURG, June 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- International Automotive Components Group ("IAC"), a global automotive and mobility leader in lightweight and new-material interior solutions, today announced that Natale "Nat" Rea has been appointed president and interim chief executive officer (CEO), effective immediately. Robert S. "Steve" Miller, is retiring from IAC after three years as president and CEO.

Rea brings over 40 years of automotive supplier experience. Prior to serving as president of his investment firm, Rea Holdings Inc. from 2012 to 2018, he served as president of the Automotive Division at Martinrea International, Inc, one of the world's largest producers of lightweight cast aluminum engine blocks, transmission housings and structural components. Martinrea was formed in 2002 when Rea International Inc. merged with another supplier.

"We are thrilled to welcome Nat to IAC," said IAC Group Chairman Stephen J. Toy, the senior managing director and co-head of WL Ross & Co. "Nat's in-depth knowledge of the industry combined with his operational experience and proven track record of driving growth makes him an ideal addition to IAC's senior management team. We thank Steve Miller for his significant contributions to IAC over the last three years, including the development of our long-range strategic plan, the establishment of our joint venture, Auria Solutions Ltd. with Shanghai Shenda Co. Ltd., as well as the successful recapitalization of the company and wish him well in his future endeavors."

ABOUT IAC

Headquartered in Luxembourg, International Automotive Components (IAC) Group is a leading global supplier of automotive components and systems, including instrument panels, console systems, door panels, headliners and overhead systems to automakers around the world. The company's 2017 sales were $4.4 billion. IAC Group operates more than 50 manufacturing facilities in 16 countries. The company has more than 60 total locations in 19 countries, including 18 design, technical and commercial centers, and employs more than 22,000 people globally. For more information, visit www.iacgroup.com.