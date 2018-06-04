Snupit Reflects on How it Has Changed the Lives of Small Local Companies in New Article Posted on its Website

In the Article, Snupit Recognizes a Number of Local Businesses that Have been Changed for the Better Through the Use of Snupit's Services

PIETERMARITZBURG, KWAZULU-NATAL / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2018 / Avinash Samlall, the founder of Snupit, is proud of the way his company has had a positive impact on a number of small local businesses. To illustrate how Snupit has changed the lives of these small companies for the better, Samlall just posted an article to the company website that recognizes these area companies.

To read the new article in its entirety, please check out https://www.snupit.co.za/blog/snupit-reflects-on-how-it-changed-the-lives-of-small-local-companies.

As Samlall notes in the article, he was inspired to launch Snupit, an online marketplace that connects South Africa's best professionals to locals who want to hire them, back in 2012 when he literally could not find a similar service when he needed it. Now, six years later, Snupit has become the leading online platform in South Africa for businesses to find new customers and jobs.

The new article includes a number of positive quotes from local businesses that have been positively impacted by Snupit. For example, the head of marketing at Gear U Up Promotions noted that "Snupit puts your business's name out there. It reaches clients, sometimes better than we can. Good exposure. Snupit is brilliant."

A representative from the Cape Town Branch of Best Debt Finance also had positive things to say about Snupit. "A lot of leads are successful. Snupit has helped our business. It has created possibility," the representative noted, adding "Snupit found me. It's very exciting. We love Snupit."

The article also includes similar quotes from Zim Painters Contractors, who noted "I have obtained two frequent customers since joining Snupit. I have also managed to add two more cars to my fleet."

Samlall said he definitely feels a sense of achievement knowing he has helped local service professionals to find new customers.

"I get to work with small business owners who have started their own companies and through sheer determination and hard work, they've achieved their dreams. To me, they are entrepreneurs who are shaping the local economy, and it's inspiring to hear that we get to play some part in their efforts," he said.

About Snupit:

Founded in 2012, Snupit is an online marketplace that connects South Africa's best professionals to locals across the country. The service was created by Snupit's founder after he couldn't find a particular service online after searching for several days. Today, Snupit has 2 million monthly users and has 350,000 local professionals and businesses listed. To learn more about Snupit, please visit www.snupit.co.za.

