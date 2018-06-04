

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil prices were lower Monday morning amid a lack of clarity regarding the outcome of the Gulf states producers over the weekend.



Ministers from Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and the UAE had little to say about whether they intend to ramp up production, as recent reports have speculated.



This informal meeting comes ahead of a crucial OPEC meeting in Vienna that may decide to end the cartel's supply quota plan with Russia.



Crude oil prices spiked toward $75 a barrel in May before that rally last steam on strong U.S. output and stronger dollar.



WTI light sweet oil was down 34 cents at $65.47 a barrel, the lowest in weeks.



On the economic front, the Commerce Department's Factory Orders for Aprill will be issued at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for a decline of 0.4 percent, versus growth of 1.6 percent in March.



TD Ameritrade's Investor Movement Index or IMX for May will be published at 12.30 pm ET. The prior level was 4.79.



