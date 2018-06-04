Oxford Immunotec Announces Data Presentations for T-SPOT.CMV Test at the 2018 American Transplant Congress

OXFORD, United Kingdom and MARLBOROUGH, Mass., June 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (Nasdaq:OXFD), a global, high-growth diagnostics company, today announced that data from studies utilizing the T-SPOT.CMV test will be presented at the American Transplant Congress (ATC) taking place June 2 - 6, 2018 in Seattle, Washington.

The following abstracts will be presented during the Cytomegalovirus (CMV): Bench to Bedside Session being held today, Monday, June 4 from 2:30 PM - 4:00 PM PT.

CMV-Specific Cell-Mediated Immunity after Valgancyclovir Prophylaxis Predicts Late Onset CMV Infection in Kidney Transplant Patients -- Abstract #184



Prospective, Multi-Center Observational Study of Cell-Mediated Immunity for Cytomegalovirus Infection in Kidney Transplant Recipients (Data from the PROTECT Study 1 ) -- Abstract #187



) -- Abstract #187 T-Cell Depletion Does Not Increase the Risk of CMV Infection in Donor-Positive, Recipient-Negative Kidney Transplants Due to the Absence of Preformed CMV-Specific Cell-Mediated Immunity -- Abstract #188

"We are pleased that the results of the now-completed PROTECT study show that our T-SPOT.CMV test accurately predicts post-kidney transplant CMV infection," said Dr. Richard Wenstrup, Chief Medical Officer of Oxford Immunotec. "This data, as well as the data generated from the two European studies, indicate that measurement of CMV-specific cell-mediated immunity by T-SPOT.CMV will allow improved, individualized management of CMV infection risk both prior to and post transplant. We are excited about the potential application of T-SPOT.CMV in transplant medicine and the clinical and economic value the assay could bring to this setting."

1 The PROTECT Study: A Prospective Observational Trial to Evaluate the Correlation of T-SPOT Response to CMV Infection and T Cell-Mediated Acute Graft Rejection

About the T-SPOT.CMV test

The T-SPOT.CMV test leverages Oxford Immunotec's proprietary T-SPOT technology platform to measure the strength of a patient's cellular immune response to antigens specific to cytomegalovirus, or CMV. The T-SPOT.CMV test has the potential to assist clinicians with monitoring anti-viral prophylaxis and evaluating patients at risk from CMV infection. T cell immunity against CMV is a factor in controlling viral latency and susceptibility to CMV infection, a common and serious complication in both solid organ and stem cell transplantation. CMV can affect individuals with weaknesses in their T cell response and it is therefore an important and common cause of morbidity and mortality in solid organ and hematopoietic stem cell transplant recipients.

About Oxford Immunotec

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC is a global, high-growth diagnostics company focused on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for the management of underserved immune-regulated conditions. The Company's first product is the T-SPOT.TB test, which is used to test for tuberculosis infection. The T-SPOT.TB test has been approved for sale in over 50 countries, including the United States, where it has received pre-market approval from the Food and Drug Administration, Europe, where it has obtained a CE mark, as well as Japan and China. The Company's second product line is a range of assays for tick-borne diseases, such as Lyme disease. The Company is headquartered near Oxford, U.K. and in Marlborough, Mass. Additional information can be found at www.oxfordimmunotec.com (http://www.oxfordimmunotec.com/).

