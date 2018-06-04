SeeThruEquity Issues Update on Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2018 / SeeThruEquity, a leading independent equity research and corporate access firm focused on smallcap and microcap public companies, today announced it has issued an update on Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited (NASDAQ: YRIV).

Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited (Nasdaq: YRIV) is a real estate and infrastructure development business operating in the People's Republic of China. The company is one of few US-listed pure play companies focused on infrastructure development in China, and assuming access to financing and execution of its plan, should have a business with exposure to the growth of industry and logistics in China. The company's lead project is the large-scale development plan for the Wuhan Yangtze River Newport Logistics Center. Management has stated that the new development project expects to be closely linked to China's One Belt, One Road Initiative long term economic plan. To capitalize on this initiative, YRIV is developing projects in Wuhan, the capital of Hubei Province, which is strategically located in the new Hubei Free Trade Zone. With over 10mn people, Wuhan is a major transportation hub and the capital of the Hubei province. The Wuhan Yangtze River Newport Logistics Center project spans 474 acres, and will encompass a logistics center, port operations, warehouses and distribution, as well as commercial and residential real estate construction.

Highlights from the report include:

YRIV pursuing acquisition of WEDP to add port assets

YRIV has stated its intention to acquire Wuhan Economic Development Port Limited ("WEDP"), which the company notes is the largest port logistics service provider in the upper reaches of the Yangtze River of Wuhan. The inclusion of port assets is a logical fit with the company's strategy of developing a premiere logistics center along the Yangtze River in Wuhan and appears to expand the company's capabilities and potential, with 7,060 meters of Yangtze River coastline located in the Hannan District Port, Wuhan City. Of note, WEDP has operational berths, which is estimated to provide YRIV with an immediate revenue base of approximately $20mn per year. This should enable the company to demonstrate top line progress more clearly as it progresses towards its development plan, given that YRIV should be able to show revenue and volume increases as more berths come on line.

WEDP offers port assets with significant potential

WEDP has nine berths approved by the government for construction, with three already in operation. It also has applications for an additional ten berths, pending approval. Moreover, WEDP assets include 1.4mn square meters of industrial land near the Hannan District for the construction of logistics warehouses and supporting office buildings, and an 11,340 square meter warehouse that is in operation. WEDP also has fixed assets that include 4,576 square meters of building space, machinery and equipment; the building space includes an operational customs house of the Chinese government and commercial rail hub.

Price target unchanged at $23.00

The target for YRIV is unchanged at this time. Given the announcement of the company's intention to acquire WEDP, which would offer enhanced port assets and immediate revenues, among other advantages, we plan to review the target following the completion of this deal and guidance. We continue to see the company as an intriguing, high risk / high potential reward company leveraged to industrial development in China.

About Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited

Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited primarily engages in the business of real estate development with a port logistic project located in the middle reaches of the Yangtze River. Wuhan Economic Development Port Limited is a large infrastructure development project implemented under China's latest "One Belt One Road" initiative and is believed to be strategically positioned in Wuhan, a crucial trading window between China, the Middle East and Europe. The logistics center is also expected to provide a number of shipping berths for cargo ships of various sizes. Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited is expected to provide domestic and foreign businesses a direct access to the Free Trade Zone in Wuhan. The project will include commercial buildings, professional logistic supply chain centers, direct access to the Yangtze River, Wuhan-Xinjiang-Europe Railway and ground transportation, storage and processing centers, IT supporting services, among others.

About SeeThruEquity

Since its founding in 2011, SeeThruEquity has been committed to its core mission: providing impactful, high quality research on underfollowed smallcap and microcap equities. SeeThruEquity has pioneered an innovative approach to deliver equity research of microcap and smallcap companies. SeeThruEquity has also been the host of acclaimed investor conferences that are the ultimate event for publicly traded companies with market capitalizations less than $1 billion since 2012.

SeeThruEquity is approved to contribute its research reports and estimates to Thomson One Analytics (First Call), the leading estimates platform on Wall Street, as well as Capital IQ and FactSet. SeeThruEquity maintains one of the industry's most extensive databases of opt-in institutional and high net worth investors. The firm is headquartered in Midtown Manhattan in New York City.

