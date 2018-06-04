

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar slipped against its major opponents in the European session on Monday amid risk appetite, as easing political tensions in Italy and Spain and fresh deal-making news sapped demand for safe-haven assets.



Trade fears persisted after the weekend trade talks between the U.S. and China ended without a breakthrough. China warned Sunday that it will withdraw from commitments made so far on trade if U.S. President Donald Trump carries out his threat to impose tariffs on the Asian country.



Meanwhile, Group of Seven finance ministers ended their annual meeting Saturday with U.S. allies united in condemning Washington's aggressive protectionism.



The leaders of the G-7 nations,including the U.S., are scheduled to meet in Charlevoix, Canada, on Friday and Saturday.



On the economic front, the U.S. factory orders are due at 10 am ET.



The currency traded mixed against its major counterparts in the Asian session. While it fell against the euro and the pound, it held steady against the franc. Against the yen, it rose.



The greenback slipped to 0.7660 against the aussie, a level unseen since April 23. Next key support for the greenback is likely seen around the 0.775 level.



The greenback dropped to 11-day lows of 1.1737 against the euro and 1.3399 against the pound, from its early highs of 1.1657 and 1.3340, respectively. If the greenback continues its fall, 1.19 and 1.35 are possibly seen as its next support levels against the euro and the pound, respectively.



The greenback hit more than a 4-week low of 0.7048 against the kiwi and a 4-day low of 1.2905 against the loonie, reversing from its previous highs of 0.6977 and 1.2964, respectively. The next possible support for the greenback is seen around 0.72 against the kiwi and 1.27 against the loonie.



Reversing from an early high of 0.9894 against the franc, the greenback dropped to a 4-day low of 0.9836. The greenback is seen finding support around the 0.97 region.



The greenback retreated to 109.37 against the yen, from a weekly high of 109.77 seen at 8:45 pm ET. The greenback is poised to challenge support around the 108.00 level.



Data from the Bank of Japan showed that Japan monetary base rose 8.1 percent on year in May, coming in at 492.969 trillion yen.



That follows the 7.8 percent increase in April.



In the New York session, U.S. factory orders and durable goods orders for April are scheduled for release.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX