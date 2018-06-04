

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Merck KGaA (MKGAY.PK) announced results from expansion cohorts of the ongoing M7824 Phase I clinical trial program at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2018 Annual Meeting in Chicago, June 1-5, 2018.



These data include results in patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and in human papillomavirus (HPV) associated cancers (NCT03427411), presented in collaboration with the National Cancer Institute (NCI), providing further evidence that bringing together a transforming growth factor-? (TGF-?) trap with the anti-PD-L1 mechanism may generate clinically relevant anti-tumor activity.



In patients with second line (no prior immunotherapy) advanced NSCLC from the cohort of the ongoing Phase I clinical trial (NCT02517398), signs of clinical activity were seen across PD-L1 expression levels. At the recommended Phase II dose (1200 mg every 2 weeks), an investigator-assessed confirmed overall response rate (ORR) of 40.7% (11/27 patients) was observed in patients with PD-L1+ tumors (?1%, Ab clone 73-10).



In patients with high PD-L1+ expressing tumors (?80%; Ab clone 73-10 [?80% as measured with Ab clone 73-10 comparable with tumor proportion score (TPS) ?50% with 22C3]), ORR was 71.4% (5/7 patients). A median progression-free survival (PFS) of 6.8 months was observed for PD-L1+ patients (1200 mg every 2 weeks) and the median PFS was not reached for the high PD-L1-expressing population owing to the number of patients still responding at the time of analysis. Safety data in this study were consistent with those observed in the overall M7824 Phase I clinical program.



The most common treatment-related adverse events (TRAEs) were pruritus (20.0%), maculopapular rash (18.8%) and decreased appetite (12.5%). Grade 3 TRAEs were experienced by 21 patients (26.3%), Grade 4 TRAEs occurred in 2 patients (2.5%). The most common events were skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders. Eight patients (10%) discontinued treatment due to TRAEs.



From the ongoing Phase I, open-label trial NCT03427411 (presented in collaboration with the NCI), signs of tumor burden reduction were seen in 47% (8/17 patients) of patients with advanced HPV associated cancers, including cervical, anal, or head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, enrolled in the dose escalation part of the study. The ORR was 35.3% in patients with HPV associated cancer and 41.7% (including 1 patient with response post-pseudoprogression) in patients with proven HPV-positive disease (12 patients). Safety data in this study were consistent with those observed in the broader M7824 clinical program.



A total of 4 patients (23.5%) experienced Grade ?3 TRAEs, including colitis, cystitis, gastroparesis, pleural effusion and hypokalemia (Grade 4); notably, 3 of these patients had tumor burden reduction. No other Grade 4 or 5 TRAEs were seen.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX