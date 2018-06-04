Presagis Releases New Versions of its Products VAPS XT 4.2, UA Accelerator 3.0, and UA Emulator 3.0

These new versions strengthen its suite of proven software solutions for developing certifiable graphical user interfaces.

MONTREAL, June 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Presagis, a leading provider of modeling, simulation, and user interface development software, today announced the release of new versions of its software:

Human-Machine Interface (HMI) graphical development tool, VAPS XT 4.2 (https://www.presagis.com/en/product/vaps-xt-4-2/)

ARINC 661 User Application (UA) development tool, UA Accelerator 3.0 (https://www.presagis.com/en/product/ua-accelerator-3-0/)

ARINC 661 Protocol analysis tool, UA Emulator 3.0 (https://www.presagis.com/en/product/ua-emulator-3-0/)

These new versions further enhance an open and extensible COTS graphical HMI modeling and development software suite of solutions for developing real-time applications supporting standard and ARINC 661 certifiable and non-certifiable safety-critical environments. Presagis has provided HMI graphical modeling and development tools to produce state-of-the-art graphics and highly optimized code for both PC and embedded systems for over 30 years.

Presagis' VAPS XT is an easy-to-use yet powerful full-featured software tool for the rapid development of interactive graphical HMI displays for avionics and other applications. It allows a user to capture the design of an HMI, automatically generate source code to implement that design, and ultimately achieve certification to the highest levels of DO-178C. UA Accelerator and UA Emulator complement VAPS XT when designing an ARINC 661 System, linking graphics layout development with development of the UA system model and providing analysis of ARINC 661 Protocol.

VAPS XT 4.2

VAPS XT 4.2 (https://www.presagis.com/en/product/vaps-xt-4-2/) is a major release providing new video support and font management capabilities as well as other functionality so developers can efficiently create more modern and advanced user interfaces with less risk. VAPS XT 4.2 (https://www.presagis.com/en/product/vaps-xt-4-2/) offers:

Improvements in the areas of text handling and high quality font rendering for HD displays and embedded platforms.

Live video support with flexible configuration of a variety of different video sources, together with replication and scaling having low resource impact, alpha blending and chroma key support.

Improved Editor features to streamline editing processes and improve usability.

ARINC 661 support including Supplement 6 GestureArea and TouchArea widgets.

"We are very proud of these new releases because they bring our suite of products to the next level. We have added new features to VAPS XT to solidify its position as the preferred choice of developers looking to create modern, real-time, interactive graphical HMI displays," said Paul Jennings, Head of Embedded Graphics Operations at Presagis.

ARINC 661 Tools

In addition, Presagis continues to advance its product offer for the ARINC 661 development market with the release of new versions of its UA Accelerator and UA Emulator products; these products are an integral part of Presagis' ARINC 661 Development Suite providing a complete ARINC 661 systems development environment for UA and CDS development. "Providing a complete and integrated ARINC 661 development suite for cost-effective and risk-free development of CDS and UA applications has always been our goal. Release 3.0 of UA Accelerator in conjunction with VAPS XT 661 positions us as the leading provider of ARINC 661 development tools for all phases of development of avionics systems," said Matt Jackson, Technical Product Manager of Embedded Graphics at Presagis.

About Presagis

Presagis is a global leader providing commercial modeling, simulation and user interface development solutions to the aerospace, defense and security, and critical infrastructure markets. Presagis combines an open simulation development framework with expert professional services to help customers streamline development workflows, reduce project risks, and deliver game-quality immersive simulations. Presagis is also at the forefront of avionics software design for certifiable cockpit displays. The company serves hundreds of customers worldwide, including many of the world's most respected organizations such as Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Airbus, BAE Systems, and CAE. For more information, visit www.presagis.com (http://www.presagis.com/).

For more information contact:

Carlos Carpio

Presagis

Marketing Manager, Embedded Graphics

carlos.carpio@presagis.com (mailto:carlos.carpio@presagis.com)

514.341.3874 ext. 4374

