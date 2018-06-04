City Merchants High Yield Trust Ltd - Total Voting Rights

City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited

HEADLINE: Total Voting Rights

Announcement of voting rights in conformity with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1R.

The issued share capital of City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited ('the Company') comprises 96,016,204 ordinary shares of no par value, each with voting rights.

Accordingly, the above figure of 96,016,204 represents the Company's total voting rights, which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

R&H Fund Services (Jersey) Limited

4 June 2018