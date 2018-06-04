

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Private equity firm Advent International has agreed to invest in a majority stake in Walmart Brazil, Walmart Inc. (WMT) and Advent said Monday. Advent expects its investment to strengthen the business and position it for long-term success.



Under the terms of the agreement, Advent will hold 80 percent of Walmart Brazil, and Walmart will retain the remaining 20 percent upon the completion of the transaction, which is subject to regulatory approval in Brazil.



Walmart said that as a result of the transaction, it expects to record a non-cash, net loss of about $4.5 billion as a discrete item in the second quarter.



'We have been in Brazil for over 20 years and are excited about this partnership with one of the country's leading retailers. We believe that with our local market knowledge and retail expertise we can position the company to generate significant results and reach new levels of success in Brazil,' said Patrice Etlin, a Managing Partner at Advent International in Brazil.



Advent has a strong local presence and extensive experience in retail investment both in Brazil and internationally. Since the opening of its São Paulo office in 1997, the fund has invested in 30 Brazilian companies from various sectors.



Walmart said its decision to partner with Advent in Brazil results from a thoughtful and deliberate review of Walmart's international portfolio.



The company noted that a significant portion of the net loss is due to the recognition of cumulative foreign currency translation losses and the final loss could fluctuate significantly due to changes in currency exchange rates up to the date of close.



Following an anticipated close later this year, Walmart expects no ongoing material impact to earnings per share or EPS in the current fiscal year and a slight positive impact next fiscal year.



Walmart was advised by Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC., while Advent International was advised by Credit Suisse and Euro Latina Finance.



