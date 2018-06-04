ASTRI Partners With Enea to Boost Performance of 5G Base Station Reference Design

STOCKHOLM, June 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Enea (Nasdaq Stockholm: ENEA), a global supplier of high performance network software platforms, and Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute (ASTRI), today announced that ASTRI has integrated Enea Fast Path, a high-performance user space IP stack, in its 5G base station reference design. Optimized for Data Plane Development Kit (DPDK), the IP solution targets next generation ultra-dense networks (UDN).

Extensive performance evaluations showed that Enea Fast Path outperformed alternative solutions. In the design, Enea Fast Path is a part of the 5G data plane used to terminate User Datagram Protocol (UDP) packets on the Central Unit (CU). Customers building solutions based on ASTRI's 5G technology will now benefit from the best-in-class performance provided by Enea Fast Path.

ASTRI's 5G Base Station reference design fully complies with the latest 3GPP release 15 for 5G New Radio (NR) standard. Based on x86 general purpose processor platform, it supports Network Function Virtualization (NFV). The design supports different numerologies of 5G traffic such as enhanced mobile broadband (eMBB) and ultra-reliable and low-latency communications (URLLC). The reference design delivers commercial-grade quality, making it highly suitable for 5G indoor UDN deployment.

Enea Fast Path is a cross-platform user space IP stack, optimized for telecom and networking applications running DPDK. It is not only compatible with the open source project Open Fast Path, but also adds significantly improved performance, combined with commercial-grade support and maintenance. Enea Fast Path scales throughput linearly with an increased number of cores, leveraging the power of multicore devices for extreme application performance.

"We are pleased to partner with Enea to significantly enhance our latest 5G networking reference design," said Dr Justin Chuang, ASTRI's Vice President for Next Generation Network. "As ASTRI strives to deliver robust solutions to its technology licensing industry partners, the collaboration will provide a boost to our endeavors. Enea has a proven expertise in providing carrier-grade solutions to leading telecommunication equipment suppliers, and the integration of Enea Fast Path to our 5G base station will optimize the overall system performance of solutions."

"ASTRI is a pioneer in developing crucial enabling technologies for public and private mobile 5G networks," said Adrian Leufvén, SVP OS BU at Enea. "We are pleased to work together with them on a project that leverages Enea's technology; it confirms our position as a leading provider of high performance software for 5G applications."

