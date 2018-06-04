Andrew Trickett To Lead Safanad's Growing Real Estate Business

NEW YORK, June 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Safanad, the global principal investment firm, confirmed the appointment of Andrew Trickett who joins the firm's leadership team today as a member of the Management Committee and head of the real estate investment business.

Based in Safanad's New York office, Mr. Trickett will be a Partner of the firm and is charged with growing Safanad's U.S. real estate portfolio as well as steering the broader business in his capacity as a Management Committee member.

He joins Safanad from Oxford Properties Group, Inc., the real estate investment arm of OMERS, one of Canada's largest pension plans, where he was most recently a Senior Managing Director of Investments.

At Oxford, he led over $10bn of real estate transactions since joining the firm in 2005, including the prestigious Hudson Yards development in partnership with New York's The Related Companies. Before Oxford, he held senior positions at Deutsche Bank and the Toronto Dominion Bank.

Kamal Bahamdan, CEO of Safanad, commented: "We are delighted to welcome Andrew to Safanad. He brings a powerful combination of leadership experience in the principal investment industry and a strong track record in real estate acquisition and asset management. Andrew is an important appointment for us as we seek to significantly grow our real estate platform and leadership team in New York."

Andrew Trickett commented: "Safanad has been a pioneer in the principal investment sector since 2009, with their disciplined approach and partnership model delivering impressive results. The combination of Safanad's existing portfolio, real estate growth plans, significant LP commitments, and their long-term investment perspective makes this a very exciting and active time to be joining the business."

Safanad was established in 2009 to develop and actively manage attractive value creation opportunities across sectors underpinned by long-term trends and market displacements. Safanad deploys its capital as a lead investor alongside its international base of private and institutional investors.

To date, Safanad has successfully executed ~$10 billion of transaction value in the U.S. and Europe across sectors including healthcare, education, student housing, suburban offices, automotive supply chain, and data centers.

About Safanad

Safanad is a global principal investment firm founded in 2009 with its main presence in New York and offices in London, Washington D.C., and Dubai. The firm creates sustainable value by pursuing opportunities underpinned by long-term social and economic insights and clear public sector policies and plans.

As a principal investor, Safanad utilizes its capital, expertise and exceptional management partners to preserve and grow wealth for the firm and its Asian, GCC and U.S. private and institutional clients.

For more information, visit www.safanad.com

