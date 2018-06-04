

KENILWORTH (NJ) (dpa-AFX) - Merck KGaA (MKGAY.PK) and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) said that updated efficacy and safety data from the pivotal JAVELIN Merkel 200 trial of BAVENCIO (avelumab) in patients with metastatic Merkel cell carcinoma or mMCC, will be presented as an oral abstract session at the 54th American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting on Monday, June 4.



At this two year follow-up update of the pivotal study, BAVENCIO continues to demonstrate clinically meaningful durable responses and stable rates of progression-free survival (PFS) and overall survival (OS) from previous analyses in patients who responded to this treatment.



Clinical activity was observed across all patient subgroups, irrespective of PD-L1 expression in tumor tissue or Merkel cell polyomavirus status. The safety profile for BAVENCIO in this trial has not changed with longer follow-up and remains consistent with that observed in the overall JAVELIN clinical development program.



In JAVELIN Merkel 200 - an open-label, single-arm Phase II study - patients with histologically confirmed mMCC whose disease had progressed on or after chemotherapy administrated for distant metastatic disease received BAVENCIO 10 mg/kg intravenously every two weeks until disease progression or unacceptable toxicity. Eighty-eight patients were followed for a median of 29.2 months (range 24.8-38.1 months). The confirmed overall response rate (ORR) of 33% (95% confidence interval [CI] 23.3-43.8; complete response in 11.4%) remained unchanged from previous analyses reported at both one year and 18 months. Responses remained ongoing in 19 of 29 patients who responded to treatment, including 12 patients whose duration of response exceeded two years.



The alliance's JAVELIN clinical development program involves at least 30 clinical programs, including seven Phase III trials, and nearly 8,300 patients across more than 15 tumor types.



