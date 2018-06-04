sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 04.06.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 579 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

35,15 Euro		+0,51
+1,47 %
WKN: A1JGSV ISIN: US01973R1014 Ticker-Symbol: 1A7 
Aktie:
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
35,99
36,152
15:34
35,98
36,16
15:33
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS INC
ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS INC35,15+1,47 %