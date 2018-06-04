smartTrade Technologies, a multi-asset electronic trading pioneer, was awarded with the Best Liquidity Aggregation Platform Award by Profit Loss readers.

LiquidityFX's sophisticated aggregation system was once again recognized for its excellence and for being the leader in today's FX market. smartTrade's aggregation system allows buy-side, sell-side, and broker clients to obtain a single view of external and internal liquidity sources in real time to improve hit ratio and reduce slippage. Our clients obtain further trading efficiencies when they combine our aggregation system with other smartTrade modules such as our award-winning Smart Order Router (SOR) which optimizes order flows through custom execution algorithms and order lifecycle management. Financial firms can further streamline their processes by leveraging our powerful pricing and distribution engine to create liquidity streams and price tiering and distribute to their clients via SDP, API or MBPs. Our aggregation system fully integrates our big data analytics solution, smartANALYTICS, allowing clients to discover patterns and trends in order to improve their execution and gain business insights thanks to the advanced reporting capabilities.

"Access to a wide connectivity stack and sophisticated aggregation are paramount to obtaining excellent trading performance," commented David VINCENT, CEO of smartTrade Technologies. "For this reason, smartTrade is constantly enriching its aggregation system with new functionalities to meet the latest market requirements. For example, we recently added integrated credit check functionality directly in our aggregation system. On clients' request, we also added the ability to aggregate various cryptocurrencies." he concludes.

About smartTrade Technologies:

smartTrade Technologies, a multi-asset electronic trading solutions pioneer, delivers innovative and intelligent technology enabling you to focus on your trading and grow your business while lowering total cost of ownership and allowing you to quickly adapt to changing market requirements.

smartTrade Technologies provides agile end-to-end trading solutions supporting Foreign Exchange, Fixed Income, Equities and Derivatives asset classes with connectivity to over 100 liquidity providers, aggregation, smart order routing, order management, pricing, distribution, risk management capabilities and a HTML5 user interface. We work with a variety of clients ranging from banks, brokers and hedge funds to proprietary trading desks. LiquidityFX for FX and smartFI for Fixed Income, are solutions available as software only or as a fully managed and hosted service, colocated in all the main market places globally. smartANALYTICS, our cross-asset big data analytics solution, allows the creation of historical and real-time dashboards and reports to interact in a more efficient way with the markets and end clients. For more information, visit www.smart-trade.net

