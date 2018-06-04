Orchestration and Automation Leader Provides Enriched Incident Response; Supports GDPR Compliance

D3 Security, a developer of award-winning security orchestration, automation and response (SOAR) solutions for the Fortune 500, today announced their attendance at Infosecurity Europe. The conference, to be held in Olympia, London from June 5-7, will draw more than 20,000 information security professionals. D3 Security provides the market with solutions to strengthen security operations, establish consistent workflows, and enhance communication to and from the SOC. The company will be demoing their incident response orchestration and automation platform at booth N61.

The complexity of today's security incidents require that organizations have tools to seamlessly coordinate the people, technology, and processes that make up their security infrastructure. To be successful, D3 Security believes an organization's Security Operations Center (SOC) must be able to automate across all stages of incident response, provide parallel reporting analysis, and show proof of due diligence and due care. These requirements are even more critical now that GDPR has taken full effect.

"One of the main issues surrounding GDPR is the threat of fines if a company has not done what it can, within reason, to mitigate, log and report a data breach," said Stan Engelbrecht, Director of Cyber Security Practice at D3 Security. "While this problem may seem EU-centric, it affects all companies doing business with the EU, even those simply processing EU citizen data. Part of the reporting and logging includes a proper audit trail of an investigation. Without a SOAR platform, this becomes nearly impossible. D3 fills this gap within companies' GDPR compliance programs."

The D3 platform features turnkey industry configurations, built-in compliance procedures, and a flexible business process engine so that organizations can consistently meet industry requirements and reporting standards. The company's SOAR solutions put control back in the hands of the SOC by allowing analysts complete governance over how the data is being gathered, used and deleted. This ensures that the information is used at the right time and by the right person. Identifying a threat, assigning tasks, gathering intelligence, and taking action used to take hours, but with D3 analysts can automate it all, by enriching workflows with contextual intelligence while still keeping the human analyst in the loop with full visibility.

About D3 Security

D3 Security's Incident Response Orchestration Platform is the foundation for the world's most advanced security operations. The automated incident response and case management solution enables full-lifecycle incident management, relieving the pressure on analysts and SOCs, while helping organizations to rapidly remediate incidents and generate a comprehensive log of incidents and actions taken. Industry-specific configurations are available, as are fully configurable workflows and playbooks based on the NIST, SANS and CERT standards.

