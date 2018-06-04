Freight management services company Xpediator on Monday said it was buying Anglia Forwarding Group (AFGL) for an initial £1.5m. The acquisition is Xpediator's third since listing on the AIM market and is expected to be earnings enhancing "immediately". Anglia is a UK-based international freight forwarder with road, sea and freight capabilities. On top of the up front cash from exiting resources, Xpediator will stump up an extra £0.7m reflecting AFGL's surplus working capital position at ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...