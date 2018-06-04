Greece's troubled economy expanded roughly twice as quickly as economists had expected during the first three months of the year, despite a sharp drop in investment. But that was mainly the result of a decrease in import demand. According to the country's statistics office, ELSTAT, in seasonally adjusted terms Greek GDP jumped by 0.8% quarter-on-quarter over the three months to March. However, gross fixed capital formation shrank by 28.1%, offset by a 2.7% drop in purchases of goods and services ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...