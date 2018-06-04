Markets in Asia finished higher on Monday, following a solid sesion on Wall Street on Friday which was fuelled by a better-than-expectations jobs report stateside. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 was up 1.37% at 22,475.94, as the yen strengthened 0.1% against the dollar to last trade at JPY 109.43. The broader Topix was up 1.46%, with carmakers and shipping firms leading gains in Tokyo. On the mainland, the Shanghai Composite added 0.52% to 3,091.19, and the smaller, technology-heavy Shenzhen Composite ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...