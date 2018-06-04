Financial and Capital Market Commission on June 4, 2018 according to the Financial Instruments Market Law, Article 75, first paragraph, point 3, second and third paragraphs, allowed Measurestep Enterprises Limited to amend the mandatory takeover terms of AS "Rigas Elektromašinbuves Rupnica" shares. Amendments made in AS "Rigas Elektromašinbuves Rupnica" mandatory takeover bid prospectus (hereinafter - the Prospectus) restates the new Prospectus Article 8.2d., specifying ISIN code of the shares. Attached: Amended mandatory takeover bid prospectus Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=682059