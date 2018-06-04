Digital Utilities Ventures, Inc. Engages PCAOB Auditing Firm

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2018 / Digital Utilities Ventures, Inc. (OTC PINK: DUTV), an emerging seed to sale player in the growing legal cannabis marketplace, today announces it has entered into an auditing agreement with PCAOB accounting firm Boyle CPA, LLC Certified Public Accountants 361 Hopedale Drive SE P Bayville, NJ 08721Boyle CPA, LLC. Digital will be filing full audited financial for the fiscal year ending May 31, 2018. Moving forward, the company will be submitting audited financials.

Expectations for the cannabidiol (CBD) market continue to look bright as estimates project market growth of 700% by 2020, according to Forbes. A new report by cannabis/legal marijuana market analysts firm Hemp Business Journal projects the CBD market to grow to $2.1 billion annually by 2020, an astronomical jump in value compared to last year's cannabidiol (CBD) market of $202 million. Digital Utilities is committed to gaining a strong foothold within this growing field that will benefit both the marketplace and shareholders.

Digital Utilities Ventures has targeted the medical and recreational segments of the marijuana market. Our core product line is CBD and its medical derivatives and line extensions. CBD (Cannabidiol) - is a cannabis non-hallucinatory compound that has significant medical benefits for the treatment of a wide range of conditions such arthritis, diabetes, alcoholism, MS, chronic pain, schizophrenia, depression, antibiotic-resistant infections, epilepsy, opioids and other neurological disorders. By following the lead of industry innovators and trailblazers, such as Namaste Technologies (NXTTF), General Cannabis Corp. (CANN), Maricann Group, Inc. (MRRCF), and nFusz Inc. (FUSZ), Digital Utilities Ventures, Inc. is poised to become an industry innovator by developing an end-to-end supply chain approach to the legal cannabis and hemp markets. The Company's strategy is to develop through acquisitions and business development a vertically integrated business model that covers the entire spectrum of the CBD business from cultivation, through production, quality control and finally to distribution through dispensaries.

