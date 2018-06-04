Premier Biomedical, Inc.: Premier Biomedical's CEO, William A. Hartman, Visits Uptick Newswire's "Stock Day" with Marcus Heatherly

JACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2018 / Premier Biomedical, Inc. (OTC PINK: BIEI) President & CEO, William A. Hartman was recently interviewed by Marcus Heatherly on Uptick Newswire's "Stock Day" podcast. He discussed the company's history, recent participation in the Sorinex Summer Strong event, the science behind their CBD-based products, and exciting plans for the company's future.

Premier Biomedical, Inc. has evolved since its inception in 2010. The company first went public in 2012, and in 2013 the leadership team signed a Cooperative Research And Development Agreement with the Department of Defense to develop a treatment for PTSD together with the University of Texas at El Paso.

Premier Biomedical is a very broad company, and their research spans multiple topics within the biomedical field. The company has been working on a treatment and cure for PTSD, anti-cancer drugs, and their line of over-the-counter pain management products containing hemp-based CBD oil.

In 2017, Premier Biomedical developed five CBD-based pain relief products including a 96-hour topical skin patch, two varieties of roll-on applicators, a spray, and an ointment, all with more CBD content than the principal competition. Extra-strength versions of these products were debuted at the Sorinex Summer Strong Event last week. These new Extra-Strength products are believed to have the highest levels of CBD available on the market. All of BIEI's pain relief products are available for purchase through the company's website, www.painreliefmeds.com. Additional information on the company is available at www.premierbiomedical.com.

The company has several very important meetings scheduled over the next few weeks to discuss the introduction of their CBD products in medical settings, in an attempt to combat the opioid epidemic. "The opioid crisis is driving a resurgence of, and an interest in, opioid alternatives," said Hartman, "and we believe we have the most effective alternatives. Our products are all non-habit forming, drug test safe, all-natural, fifty-state legal, and we believe that they are going to benefit the public, not only from a stock price standpoint but from the position of all-natural pain relief."

The company is abysmally undervalued and plans to complete a reverse split in the upcoming month. Hartman believes that this move will benefit stockholders and make BIEI a very attractive stock to investors.

Listen to the interview's full audio (link below) to hear more about Premier Biomedical's reverse split decision, new distribution reach, and the science that allows CBD to be an effective alternative to opioids.

To listen to the full interview please click here or copy and paste the following link into your browser:

http://www.premierbiomedical.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/06/Uptick-Network-BIEI-Interview-5-30-18.mp3

About Premier Biomedical, Inc.

Premier Biomedical, Inc. (OTC PINK: BIEI) is a research-based publicly traded company that intends to discover and develop medical treatments for a wide range of diseases in humans. Premier has obtained, via exclusive license agreements, the technology behind three granted US Patents, multiple pending provisional patents, and a PCT Europe National Patent. Founded in 2010, Premier has partnered with the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP). In 2016, the company began developing a line of all-natural pain relief products which they began selling in early 2017 to address the rising opioid addiction problem. The company's R&D efforts are centered in El Paso, TX, and their business offices are in Western Pennsylvania. The Company is a fully-reporting issuer whose common stock trades on the OTC marketplace maintained by OTC Markets Group, Inc. under the ticker symbol "BIEI." For more information please visit our website: http://www.premierbiomedical.com/.

