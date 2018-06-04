Air-Tro, Inc. Air Conditioning and Heating: San Gabriel's Best Air Conditioning and Heating Company Awarded to Air-Tro for 7 Years in a Row

Once Again, Air-Tro Was Highly Popular with Voters in the San Gabriel Valley Readers Choice Award Program

MONROVIA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2018 / For Air-Tro, Inc. Air Conditioning & Heating, seven is definitely a lucky number.

The Pasadena AC Repair company recently won the San Gabriel Valley's Best Air Conditioning and Heating Award for the seventh year in a row.

To learn more about Air-Tro and their commitment to outstanding customer service, please visit https://www.airtro.com/about/choose-us.

As a company spokesperson noted, every year the readers of the Pasadena Star-News, San Gabriel Valley Tribune and Whittier Daily News vote for their favorite people, places and things in the San Gabriel Valley. Once again, readers were quick to name the family-owned Air-Tro company as the cream of the AC crop.

"We'd like to thank our customers and the readers of the Star News/SGVT/Whittier Daily News for once again supporting us and voting for Air-Tro,' said Bob Helbing, President of Air-Tro, Inc.

'Since my dad founded Air-Tro in 1969, we've put the needs and the comfort of our customers ahead of everything else. It's good to see our focus on the customer is recognized and honored. I'd also like to thank my co-workers here at Air-Tro. I'm lucky enough to work with some of the most skilled and most professional installers and technicians in our trade. It was their hard work that made this award possible.'

Local home and business owners will definitely not be surprised by the news that Air-Tro won the San Gabriel Valley's Best Air Conditioning and Heating Award. Since the company opened nearly 50 years ago - next year Air-Tro will celebrate its Golden Anniversary - they have earned a well-deserved reputation for their outstanding and affordable residential and commercial HVAC work, as well as their commitment to taking great care of their customers. The owners are very active in the local community, and they pride themselves on offering only the most modern and state of the art technologies to their valued clients.

About Air-Tro:

Air-Tro, Inc. Air Conditioning & Heating has been taking care of Pasadena, CA and surrounding areas since 1969. This one-stop full-service HVAC company provides factory trained technicians, state-of-the-art equipment as well as the leading brands and parts for custom installs, repairs and maintenance for residential and commercial properties. The award-winning company is widely known for their quality, speed and unparalleled customer support. For more information, please visit https://www.airtro.com/.

