Rocky Mountain High Brands Inc.: Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc. to Present at the 8th Annual LD Micro Invitational

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2018 / Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc. (OTCQB: RMHB), a fully reporting lifestyle brand management company specializing in high-quality, health and wellness products announced today that it will be presenting at the 8th annual LD Micro Invitational on Monday, June 4 at 9:30AM PST / 11:30 AM CST. Michael Welch, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Jens Mielke, Chief Financial Officer, of Rocky Mountain High Brands, will be giving a presentation on RMHB and meeting with investors.

Michael Welch, President and Chief Executive Officer of Rocky Mountain High Brands, stated, "We are pleased to have the opportunity to present our Company to not only the attendees at the LD Micro Invitational, but also to interested parties who are able to join us on the webcast today. Over the past year, we have redefined our Company and are excited to share our vision, our mission, our strategy, our new opportunities and our new products with everyone."

http://wsw.com/webcast/ldmicro14/rmhb/

"The event is slated to be our largest Invitational to date." stated Chris Lahiji, President of LD Micro. "When the fires caused the cancellation of our Main Event back in December, we vowed to come back even stronger. This event showcases our firm's ability to attract the most unique and exciting names in micro-cap."

The conference will be held at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel, will feature 230 companies in the small-cap / micro-cap space, and will be attended by over 1,000 individuals.

About Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN HIGH BRANDS, INC., (RMHB) is a publicly-traded, lifestyle brand management company that markets "good for you" products to health-conscious consumers. We leverage consumer trends and marketing insights for emerging product categories to create meaningful brand experiences.

We are committed to empowering, motivating and inspiring healthy lifestyle habits that touch the lives of everyday people. We reach those people with our brand messages and change people's lives with our products. Wellness is a choice. Our mission is to help people who make that choice maintain it through developing everyday simple habits. Our products inspire people to choose healthy lifestyles and to choose wellness.

The Company currently markets a lineup of four naturally flavored hemp-infused functional beverages and shots. RMHB also bottles and distributes a naturally high alkaline spring water under the name Eagle Spirit Spring Water. In March 2018, the Company launched its HEMPd product line to include CBD-infused waters and functional beverages, and CBD-infused topicals and nutraceuticals. RMHB continues to be innovative through R&D bringing new products to market that provide consumers with options that feed our mission of healthy habits for life.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. The firm hosts several influential conferences annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and micro-cap universe.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

Contact:

Name: Michael Welch

Phone: 972-833-1588

Address: 9101 LBJ Freeway, Suite 200 Dallas, TX 75243

Email: Michael@rockymountainhighbrands.com

