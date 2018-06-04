United States Antimony Corporation: U.S. Antimony Reports Testing of Los Juarez Concentrates

THOMPSON FALLS, MT / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2018 / United States Antimony Corporation ("USAC," NYSE American: UAMY) reported initial testing of the Los Juarez gold/silver/antimony flotation concentrates in Montana. Following is a flow diagram of the operation:

The Los Juarez mine, Puerto Blanco mill, and Madero smelter are operational and the cyanide leach plant is being constructed. Gold, silver, and antimony are being recovered from the Los Juarez flotation concentrates in Montana on a test basis. Testing of the plant is anticipated in Q4 2018.

On May 18, 2018, the Department of Interior published the Final List of Critical Minerals 2018 stating 'The United States is heavily reliant on the import of certain mineral commodities that are vital to the Nation's security and economic prosperity.' The list names antimony as a 'critical commodity'.

BRZ zeolite orders for most applications were up again in May, but the plant had a maintenance problem that delayed production of more than 300 tons that had been ordered. We anticipate filling these orders by the end of Q2, 2018.

Estimated sales for the month of May 2018 were as follows:

Antimony pounds 139,830 Zeolite short tons 1,140

The average Rotterdam price for antimony metal during May was $8,114.00 per metric ton or $3.68 per pound. USAC generally sells antimony contained for more than $4.00 per pound. Mexican production exceeds our North American supply.

CEO John Lawrence said "We are excited to start the shakedown of the Los Juarez pilot plant in Q4 2018 and to continue construction of the 400-ton mill. We expect to announce our progress on several additional strategic and financial opportunities that do not involve dilution of any kind."

About U.S. Antimony

US Antimony is a growing, vertically-integrated natural resource company that has production and diversified operations in precious metals, zeolite, and antimony.

Forward-Looking Statements

This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that are based upon current expectations or beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions about future events, including matters related to the Company's operations, pending contracts and future revenues, ability to execute on its increased production and installation schedules for planned capital expenditures and the size of forecasted deposits. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and the assumptions upon which they are based are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations and assumptions will prove to have been correct. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to numerous factors and uncertainties. In addition, other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are discussed in the Company's most recent filings, including Form 10-KSB with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

