Earlier this month, MCOA announced (http://cnw.fm/WxIg1) that it had engaged Kim Castle of Verve Integrative to create a market strategy and manage a direct response television ad campaign to promote its hempSMART product line. Initially, hempSMART will be working with Verve Integrative to develop a market strategy and television commercial for its hempSMART Full Spectrum Pet Drops, which will air on cable networks this summer. The commercial spot will have featured placement on the official ecommerce site of a popular direct-response TV company and will be broadly promoted on integrated social media outlets. "We are very pleased to partner with hempSMART on their journey to bring such thoughtful and well-developed products to the people who need natural relief and enhanced health solutions. I wish hempSMART Pet Drops were available to support my cherished dog when we were going through a health challenge together," said Castle, who, along with her team, bring more than 25 years of experience in many variations of media strategy, development and production. Their clients include Disney, GM, ABC, Paramount, and Grey Group. MCOA CEO Donald Steinberg noted that "Kim's experience gives us an excellent opportunity to greatly expand the marketing strategy for the hempSMART brand and product line. We are honored that the hempSMART product line will be managed by her and the Verve Integrative team. We look forward to the new television commercial airing this summer."

About Marijuana Company of America, Inc.

MCOA is a corporation which participates in: (1) product research and development of legal hemp-based consumer products under the brand name "hempSMART", that targets general health and well-being; (2) an affiliate marketing program to promote and sell its legal hemp-based consumer products containing CBD; (3) leasing of real property to separate business entities engaged in the growth and sale of cannabis in those states and jurisdictions where cannabis has been legalized and properly regulated for medicinal and recreations use; and, (4) the expansion of its business into ancillary areas of the legalized cannabis and hemp industry, as the legalized markets and opportunities in this segment mature and develop. For more information, visit the company's website at www.MarijuanaCompanyofAmerica.com

About CannabisNewsWire (CNW)

CannabisNewsWire ("CNW") is a specialized information service that (1) aggregates cannabis news, (2) provides CannabisNewsBreaks that quickly updates investors in the space, (3) enhances corporate press releases, (4) helps companies with distribution and optimization of social media, and (5) delivers comprehensive corporate communication solutions. CNW is uniquely positioned in the cannabis market with a strong team of journalists and writers who can help private and public companies reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public through our ever-growing dissemination network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets. CNW is bringing unparalleled visibility, recognition and content to the cannabis industry.

