Cloud Discovery Market Worth 1,564.1 Million USD by 2023

PUNE, India, June 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market research report "Cloud Discovery Market by Solution (Application Discovery and Infrastructure Discovery), Service (Professional Services and Managed Services), Organization Size (Large Enterprises and SMES), Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets, the market size is expected to grow from USD 730.8 Million in 2018 to USD 1,564.1 Million by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.4% during the forecast period.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg )



Browse 65 market data Tables and 30 Figures spread through 127 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Cloud Discovery Market"

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/cloud-discovery-market-184946210.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report

The application discovery is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period

Cloud application discovery solutions enables an IT administrator to discover the unmanaged cloud applications that are being used by the members of the organization. This helps administrators to control unauthorized access to corporate data, potential data leakage, and other security risks inherent in the applications. CipherCloud's study for North America and Europe in 2014 concluded that 86% of cloud applications used by enterprises were unsanctioned by the IT administrator. Therefore, with the adoption of cloud discovery solutions, administrators can continuously discover and categorize all the cloud applications users are accessing.

The retail and consumer goods vertical is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period

The retail and consumer goods vertical has undergone significant transformation with the emergence of cloud-based technologies. Retailers constantly strive to improve efficiency and reduce cost. Managing their large application portfolios and distributed infrastructures has become increasingly complex and expensive for the IT departments. Retailers are aggressively pursuing the use of cloud computing, primarily for cost reduction, speed-to-market, and quality benefits. Therefore, to simplify the business process and control the unmanaged IT resources, it is expected that the adoption trend of the cloud discovery solutions would grow significantly in this vertical.

Speak to Analyst @https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalyst.asp?id=184946210

North America is expected to hold the largest market share, whereas Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period

North America dominates the Cloud Discovery Market as it is the most advanced region with respect to the usage of cloud application and IT infrastructure. Due to the presence of a large number of vendors offering cloud discovery solutions and services in this region, it is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. Moreover, enterprises in this region have invested heavily in the cloud computing technologies to gain a competitive edge over its competitors and improve its overall business operations. On the other hand, the APAC region is in its initial growth phase; however, it is expected to be the fastest growing region in the global Cloud Discovery Market. The increasing adoption of cloud discovery in this region can be attributed to the wide-spread presence of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) that are implementing low cost cloud-based technologies to achieve in-depth visibility and control over their cloud applications and IT infrastructure.

Major vendors providing cloud discovery solutions and services are AlienVault (US), ASG Technologies (US), BMC Software (US), Certero (UK), CipherCloud (US), Cisco Systems (US), Connectwise (US), iQuate (Ireland), Kmicro (US), ManageEngine (US), McAfee (US), Movere (US), Nephos Technologies (UK), NetSkope (US), Nuvalo (US), Perpetuuiti (Singapore), Puppet (US), Qualys (US), ScienceLogic (US), ServiceNow (US), vArmour (US), Virima Technologies (US), WhiteHat Security (US), Ziften (US), and Zscaler (US).

Know more about the Cloud Discovery Market:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/cloud-discovery-market-184946210.html

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact:

Mr. Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com





Visit Our Blog: http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/telecom-it

Connect with us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets