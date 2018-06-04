

REDMOND (dpa-AFX) - Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) said Monday that it has agreed to acquire GitHub Inc., a code repository company popular with many software developers, for $7.5 billion in Microsoft stock. The acquisition is expected to close by the end of the calendar year.



According to Microsoft, the acquisition will empower developers, accelerate GitHub's growth and advance Microsoft services with new audiences.



GitHub will operate independently to provide an open platform for all developers in all industries. Developers will continue to be able to use the programming languages, tools and operating systems of their choice for their projects - and will still be able to deploy their code to any operating system, any cloud and any device, Microsoft noted.



Microsoft Corporate Vice President Nat Friedman, founder of Xamarin and an open source veteran, will assume the role of GitHub CEO.



GitHub's current CEO, Chris Wanstrath, will become a Microsoft technical fellow, reporting to Executive Vice President Scott Guthrie, to work on strategic software initiatives.



Microsoft said that upon closing of the transaction, it expects GitHub's financials to be reported as part of the Intelligent Cloud segment.



Microsoft expects the acquisition will be accretive to operating income in fiscal year 2020 on an adjusted basis, and to have minimal dilution of less than 1 percent to its earnings per share in fiscal years 2019 and 2020 on an adjusted basis, based on the expected close time frame.



GitHub is an essential tool for coders. Many companies, including Microsoft and Alphabet Inc.'s Google, use GitHub to store their corporate code and to collaborate. It is also a social network of sorts for developers.



GitHub currently has 28 million developers learn, share and collaborate to create the future.



