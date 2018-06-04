

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Boeing Co. (BA) and French aerospace supplier Safran SA (SAF.PA, 0IU8.L, SAFRF.PK) Monday said they agreed to design, build and service auxiliary power units or APUs, used to primarily start the main engines and aircraft systems. The 50:50 joint venture will be based in the United States. The deal is expected to close in the second-half of 2018.



The two companies expect that the agreement will help work together on products and expanded service capabilities.



Stan Deal, President and CEO, Boeing Global Services said, 'This strategic partnership will leverage Boeing's deep customer and airplane knowledge along with Safran's experience in designing and producing complex propulsion assemblies to deliver expanded, innovative services solutions to our customers.'



Both the companies noted that the partnership will not have any impact on their 2018 guidance.



