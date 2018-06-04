World Wind Tunnel Market to See Steady Growth at 2.01% CAGR to 2023

PUNE, India, June 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

ReportsnReports.com adds Wind tunnel market is estimated to be USD 2.61 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 2.88 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 2.01% between 2018 and 2023. Growth of wind tunnel market can be attributed to increased demand for UAVs from commercial and military sectors, development of new generation high-speed aircraft, railways, & missiles, and increased investments for development of autonomous electric vehicles across globe.

Prominent players profiled in the wind tunnel testing services market include NASA (US), Boeing (US), Lockheed Martin (US), ETW (Europe), CSTB (France), FKFS (Germany),DNW (Netherlands), RTA (Austria), Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (Japan), Horiba (Japan), BMT (UK), FORCE Technology (Denmark), and Aerodyn Wind Tunnel(US),among others. Some major manufacturers include Aerolab (US), Aiolos (Canada), Foran (Brazil), Aerodium Technologies (Latvia), and Skyventure (Canada) among others.

"Europe is expected to lead the wind tunnel market, whereas Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period"

Aerospace & defense segment expected to lead wind tunnel market during forecast period. The growth of the aerospace & defense application segment of the wind tunnel market can be attributed to the increased use of wind tunnels for testing aircraft used for aerospace & defense application as these aircraft are generally exposed to critical climatic conditions.

"The aerospace & defense segment projected to lead the wind tunnel market during the forecast period"

The wind tunnel market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the growing demand for aero dynamic testing of supersonic aircraft and missiles and the growth of the automobile industry in the region.

Study segments wind tunnel market on basis of application, solution, alignment, airspeed, and region. Report provides in-depth market intelligence regarding market dynamics and major factors that influence growth of wind tunnel market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges), along with analyzing micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the wind tunnel market.

Target Audience for this Report:

Manufacturers of Wind Tunnels

Aerospace Component Manufacturers

Automobile Manufacturers

Racing Championship Teams

Aviation Research Institutes and Universities

Skydiving Institutes

Computational Fluid Dynamics Software Providers

Sub-component Manufacturers

Original Equipment Manufacturers

Component Suppliers

The growth in wind tunnel market can be attributed to increase in electric vehicles and development of high speed aircrafts and missiles. However, increased usage of CFD software, along with restriction imposed in various racing championships by FIA are expected to hinder market growth. Additionally, issues associated with accurate calibration of sensors act as a challenge for the growth of the market.

Wind tunnel market research report has focused on various levels of analysis-industry analysis (industry trends), supply chain analysis, and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the competitive landscape; emerging and high-growth segments of the wind tunnel market; high-growth regions; and market drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

The wind tunnel market is segmented into aerospace & defense, transportation, racing championship, building construction & wind energy, adventure sports skydiving, and training & simulation. The aerospace & defense application segment is expected to lead the wind tunnel market in 2018.

Break-up of profile of primary participants for this report:

By Company Type: Tier 1 - 35%, Tier 2 - 45% and Tier 3 - 20%

Tier 1 - 35%, Tier 2 - 45% and Tier 3 - 20% By Designation: C level - 35%, Director level - 25%, Others - 40%

C level - 35%, Director level - 25%, Others - 40% By Region: North America - 30%, Europe - 20%, Asia Pacific - 30%,RoW - 20%

