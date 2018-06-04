Following Successful Exit, Former QHotels Executive Team Launch Inspiring Hospitality Management

HUDDERSFIELD, England, June 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The former QHotels Executive team, comprising of co-founders Michael Purtill and Ian Goulding, Vivien Sirotkin, Chris Gaines, and Nichola Roskell are now launching Inspiring Hospitality Management Limited (IHM). The team, who left QHotels in late 2017 on sale completion have an enviable and consistent track record of delivering exceptional bottom line returns, a total commitment to hospitality excellence, customer service and employment. Their achievements include winning the AA Hotel Group of The Year (twice), M&IT Gold Award for Best Meeting Product and Venue Verdict, Best Large Hotel Group.

Michael Purtill says, "We know that maintaining and enhancing margins will be a key challenge for operators in 2018. The IHM Partners have run several successful UK hospitality businesses and in total operated over 40 hotels and resorts and always outperformed the marketplace in terms of EBITDA per available room. In our experience, commerciality combined with quality but efficient service delivery and the development of exceptionally strong, engaged and committed hospitality teams will always maximise sustainable EBITDA. We're very proud of what we've achieved historically, but still have a real passion for this fantastic industry. We've already received a number of approaches for our support and through Inspiring Hospitality Management we will provide guidance, advice and bespoke management services to investors, owners and operators to add value, accelerate change and improve performance. Our specialty is complex businesses, which include full service and resort operations, where we know that delivering on TRevPAR and EBITDA aligned with great customer service can be especially demanding."

"The team forming Inspiring Hospitality Management led the QHotels group during the three years (2014 - 2017) Bain Capital was an investor. As Chairman, I was deeply impressed with their professionalism and expertise in hospitality. They had an unrelenting focus on customer satisfaction, whilst consistently employing an over-arching framework to maximise sustainable profit growth. The great success of Bain Capital's investment in QHotels is attributable to the capability of this management team." - Brad Palmer, Managing Director and Head of European Portfolio, Bain Capital Credit.

For more information t: 0330-223-4072, e: info@ihm.ltd, Claire Rowland, e: claire@theafromarketer.co.uk