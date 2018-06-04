

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Commerce Department's Factory Orders for April will be issued at 10.00 am ET Monday. The consensus is for a decline of 0.4 percent, versus growth of 1.6 percent in March.



Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the greenback rose against the pound, it held steady against the rest of major rivals.



The greenback was worth 1.1716 against the euro, 109.56 against the yen, 0.9855 against the franc and 1.3362 against the pound as of 9:55 am ET.



