Update refers to specification of number of shares and ICB classification marked in bold below. On request of NCAB Group AB (publ), company registration number 556733-0161, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm, with effect from June 5, 2018. The company has 15,411,790 shares (2,912,620 preference shares and 12,499,170 ordinary shares) as per today's date1 Short Name: NCAB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of ordinary shares to be 16,847,124 listed2: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN Code: SE0011167956 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Order Book ID: 155562 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Average Daily Turnover: 400,000 EUR -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: Bilateral Settlement through Euroclear Sweden -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Segment: Small cap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: STO Equities intraday cross / 202 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC: XSTO -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ICB Classification: Industry code: 2000 Industrials --------------------------------------------------- Supersector code: 2700 Industrial Goods & Services --------------------------------------------------- When issued trading Trading will be on a when issued basis from June 5, 2018, up and including June 7, 2018, i.e. trading will begin before all conditions in the offering has been fullfilled and will cease if the offering is not completed. For further information see pages 21-22 and 66 in the prospectus (Sw. version). For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB 1,2 See prospectus page 61 (Sw. version)