

Director/PDMR Shareholding



June 4, 2018 - Shire plc (LSE: SHP, NASDAQ: SHPG) (the 'Company')



Notification of transactions by person discharging managerial responsibilities



+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1.|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ('PDMR') / | | |person closely associated them ('PCA') | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Joanne Cordeiro | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |2.|Reason for the notification | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |a)|Position / status |Chief Human Resources Officer - PDMR | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |b)|Initial notification / amendment |Initial notification | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |3.|Details of the issuer, emission allowance participant, auction platform, | | |auctioneer or auction monitor | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Shire plc | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |b)|LEI |54930005LQRLI2UXRQ59 | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |4.|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | | |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted | +--+----------------------------------+ | |a)|Description of the financial |Shire plc American Depositary Shares | | |instrument, type of instrument |('ADSs') | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |Identification code |ISIN: US82481R1068 | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |b)|Nature of the transaction |Receipt of ADSs following the vesting of| | | |Restricted Stock Units ('RSUs') awarded | | | |under the Shire Long Term Incentive Plan| | | |2015 on June 1, 2016. | | | | | | | |(Details of related disposal of ADSs are| | | |referenced in section 5. below.) | +--+----------------------------------+---------+------------------------------+ |c)|Price(s) and volume(s) |Price(s) | Volume(s) | | | +---------+------------------------------+ | | | $0 | 7 | +--+----------------------------------+---------+------------------------------+ |d)|Aggregated information |N/A (single transaction) | | | | | | |- Aggregated volume | | | | | | | |- Price | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction |June 1, 2018 | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |N/A | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |5.|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | | |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted | +--+----------------------------------+ | |a)|Description of the financial |Shire plc American Depositary Shares | | |instrument, type of instrument |('ADSs') | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |Identification code |ISIN: US82481R1068 | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |b)|Nature of the transaction |Automated disposal of ADSs in relation | | | |to the vesting of RSUs referenced in | | | |section 4. above. The proceeds of this | | | |disposal were used to satisfy personal | | | |tax liabilities arising from the vesting| | | |of the RSUs. | +--+----------------------------------+---------+------------------------------+ |c)|Price(s) and volume(s) |Price(s) | Volume(s) | | | +---------+------------------------------+ | | |$161.7603| 3 | +--+----------------------------------+---------+------------------------------+ |d)|Aggregated information |N/A (single transaction) | | | | | | |- Aggregated volume | | | | | | | |- Price | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction |June 1, 2018 | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |NASDAQ | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+



