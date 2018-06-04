Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 4, 2018) - Monarca Minerals Inc. (TSXV: MMN) ("Monarca" or the "Company") reports that Mr. Allan Folk has resigned as Interim CEO, effective June 1, 2018. Mr. Folk will remain as Director of the Company. The Board of Directors would like to thank Mr. Folk for his contributions to date and the Company looks forward to his continued support.

The Board of Directors has appointed Mr. Carlos Espinosa as CEO and he will remain as President and Director.

Mr. Espinosa has been the President of Monarca since August 2017 and a Director of the Company since 2016. He has been instrumental in the Company's government and community initiatives in respect of its flagship Tejamen Project in Durango, Mexico and the negotiations to acquire San Jose project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

About Monarca Minerals Inc.

Monarca is a Canadian company focusing on the exploration and development of silver projects along a highly productive mineralized belt in Mexico. The Company has a portfolio of silver projects including a mineral resource of 28.7 million ounces of silver (19.8 million tonnes at 45.0 g/t Ag) at its Tejamen deposit.

For further information, please contact:

Carlos Espinosa

Chief Executive Officer Monarca Minerals Inc.

E: cespinosa@slgmexico.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements Forward-Looking Statements:

The above contains forward-looking statements that are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in our forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause such differences include: changes in world commodity markets, equity markets, costs and supply of materials relevant to the mining industry, change in government and changes to regulations affecting the mining industry. Forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding future exploration programs, operation plans, geological interpretations, mineral tenure issues and mineral recovery processes. Although we believe the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, results may vary, and we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/